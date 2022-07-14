Bruins Name Danielle Marmer As Player Development And Scouting Assistant

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins on Thursday named Danielle Marmer the organization’s player development and scouting assistant.

Marmer will work alongside Adam McQuaid, who serves as the Bruins player development coordinator, to “help develop prospects throughout the entire Bruins system,” according to a press release sent by the team.

Marmer previously worked at Quinnipiac for three years as the director of player development and hockey operations for the women’s ice hockey team. During the 2021-22 NHL season, she participated in the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program.

Hockey has been part of Marmer’s career for quite some time. Prior to her time at Quinnipiac, Marmer served as an assistant coach for Connecticut College’s women’s ice hockey team where she helped the women to a second-place finish in the NESCAC.

Marmer also played hockey during her time at Quinnipiac as she appeared in 132 games.