Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Starter Exits After Hit By Aaron Hicks’ Line Drive

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale exited Sunday’s game in the first inning at Yankee Stadium after taking a line drive to his throwing hand.

Sale went to the ground hard and immediately got up and walked toward the Red Sox dugout as the ball rolled into the outfield on a single by New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks.

The left-hander, who was making his second start of the season, flashed his hand to Red Sox manager Alex Cora and showed an injury to the pinkie finger on his left hand. You can watch the play here.

Hirokazu Sawamura took over for Sale with two outs in the first inning and the Red Sox trailing the Yankees 3-0. Sale’s second start of the season was done after 24 pitches and two earned runs.

Sale previously missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his rib cage. Sale put together an impressive five innings during his season debut Tuesday.

Be sure to check out NESN.com for more updates on Sale’s injury.