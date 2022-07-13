Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Puts Together Strong Season Debut Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale put together an impressive 2022 season debut that resulted in a 3-2 Red Sox loss — the second consecutive against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

Sale, who entered Tuesday with a career 2.09 ERA at Tropicana Field, continued to carry that same dominance in St. Petersburg, Fla. Making his 13th career start on the Rays’ home field, Sale delivered five scoreless innings while allowing just three hits, resulting in no runs to go along with five strikeouts. Since joining Boston in 2017, it was Sale’s 23rd outing of lasting at least five innings of scoreless work — tied for most in the American League with Justin Verlander — per Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

“I just want to keep building off of it,” Sale told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Keep throwing strikes, keep staying strong, and just attacking hitters.”

Sale added: “I feel a lot stronger than I did at any time last year. Much better physical spot, mental spot… just gotta get my reps in.”

When asked if he felt better tonight than he did at any point last year, Sale replied, “No question. Not even close.”

The improvements were evident beyond Sale’s final pitching line. His fastball averaged 95.1 mph in the season debut, a noticeable improvement from last year’s 93.6 mph — first noted by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game: