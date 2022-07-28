MLB Rumors: These Teams Interested In Struggling Yankees Outfielder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees made their feelings about Joey Gallo abundantly clear Wednesday night.

New York elected not to pinch-hit Gallo in the ninth inning of a tie game at Citi Field despite it being an ideal situation for a powerful left-handed hitter. And shortly after their 3-2 loss to the Mets, the Yankees swung a trade for Andrew Benintendi, who figures to take most of Gallo’s playing time.

As such, it would make sense for the Bronx Bombers to try and deal Gallo by Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. It’s a move the Yankees are considering, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, and multiple teams reportedly are interested in Gallo despite his horrendous numbers at the plate.

“Yankees are shopping Gallo but so far having trouble finding anyone willing to offer the type of prospect they seek,” Heyman tweeted Thursday. “Padres and Rangers like him but both are wrapped up in Juan Soto talks at moment.”

San Diego definitely should be pursuing more impactful players than Gallo ahead of the deadline. The Padres currently own the second National League Wild Card spot and adding Gallo isn’t really going to improve the club’s chances of securing a postseason berth.

Texas, meanwhile, makes more sense. Gallo played the first six-plus seasons of his big league career with the Rangers, who have no shot of playing playoff baseball. Bringing back an old friend would be an easy way to perk up the fanbase as Texas gets through the rest of the campaign.

Either way, Gallo’s days in pinstripes probably are numbered.