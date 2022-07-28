Andrew Benintendi Trade: Yankees Reportedly Beat Out These Three Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees reportedly had some competition while building a trade package for Andrew Benintendi, including one potential suitor who might come as a surprise.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday night — after the Yankees acquired Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three pitching prospects — that the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers also were “in the mix” for the All-Star outfielder.

Benintendi?s vaccination status was never discussed, sources tell me and @Jaysonst. Yankees either not worried about one remaining series they have in Toronto, or received some indication Benintendi might get vaccine. TOR also was in mix for Benintendi, as were MIL and LAD. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2022

The Blue Jays obviously are the most notable team there. Because not only do they share a division with the Yankees, winners of the Benintendi sweepstakes. They also evidently were confident enough in Benintendi’s willingness to get vaccinated to continue pursuing the 28-year-old.

The Royals placed Benintendi on the restricted list before a recent series in Toronto, an indication he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore could not travel north of the border. At the time, it was reported the Yankees might be dissuaded from pursuing Benintendi, as New York has regular-season games remaining in Toronto and could end up facing the Blue Jays in the postseason.

But Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic heard Benintendi’s vaccination status wasn’t discussed before the Yankees agreed to send three pitching prospects to the Royals. And the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday night that Benintendi told people he will get vaccinated.

Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

All told, the Yankees improved their outfield by acquiring Benintendi, a good contact hitter with solid on-base skills and the potential for more power in the Bronx. He’s also a decent enough defender that New York shouldn’t be hindered in that regard by plugging him in for the struggling Joey Gallo.