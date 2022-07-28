Chiefs Sign Free-Agent DE Carlos Dunlap to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free-agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the KC Chiefs, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Dunlap spent the past season and a half with the Seattle Seahawks and will now be a Chief as he enters the 13th season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler will bring some depth and experience to a Kansas City pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL with just 1.8 sacks per game in 2021. Dunlap managed 13.5 sacks in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to his career’s first Pro Bowl appearance. Time will tell if he can get his first career playoff victory in his new digs.

In 2021, Dunlap amassed 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Keep an eye out where he ends up on the team’s depth chart this season.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently +900 to win Super Bowl LVII on the FanDuel Sportsbook.