MLB Trade Deadline: Red Sox Acquire Veteran Outfield Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox have made their first move of Major League Baseball’s 2022 trade deadline season.

The Red Sox acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations on Monday, Milwaukee announced.

Almonte, 33, is an outfield depth piece who has spent the entirety of his 2022 season in Triple-A after signing a minor-league contract with the Brewers in Oct. 2021. His addition to the Worcester Red Sox’s roster is much needed with Jarren Duran, Jaylin Davis and Rob Refsnyder all currently in Boston with the big-league club.

Almonte played 64 games for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves last season, batting .216 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He’s a veteran of nine seasons, playing for the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s slashed .234/.374/.676 in his career, belting 23 home runs and knocking in 116 RBIs

Like their acquisition of Delino DeShields Jr. last season, this likely won’t make a huge impact on the big-league club but should serve to ease the stresses of depth at the minor-league level.