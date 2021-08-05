Red Sox Acquire Delino DeShields Jr. In Trade With Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball trade deadline ultimately did not signal the end of the Boston Red Sox swinging deals this season.

The Red Sox, per the club’s transaction wire, officially acquired Delino DeShields Jr. in a trade with the Rangers on Wednesday. Since DeShields was not on Texas’ 40-man roster, the trade was allowed to go through after the July 30 deadline.

Upon the deal, DeShields was assigned to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, who could use some outfield depth in wake of Jarren Duran’s promotion to the big leagues.

DeShields reached the top flight in 2015 with Texas, his home for the first five seasons of his MLB career. The Rangers in December 2019 included DeShields in a trade with the Cleveland Indians that brought Corey Kluber to the Lone Star State. DeShields spent the abbreviated 2020 campaign with the Indians, who elected not to tender his contract after the season.

The 2010 first-round pick returned to the Rangers organization in February on a minor league deal. He appeared in 66 games with the Triple-A Round Rock Express this season, batting .263 with five home runs.