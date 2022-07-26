Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With 3-1 Win Over Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak Monday night as Boston beat Cleveland Guardians, 3-1, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox move to a game over .500 with a 49-48 record, and the Guardians drop to 48-47.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox didn’t let a 38-minute rain delay hold them back as Boston’s home-field advantage came in their favor. With the game tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning, Alex Verdugo hit a Zach Plesac pitch off the Green Monster. Rookie Steven Kwan got a warm Fenway Park welcome as the left fielder misjudged the bounce off the wall, and the ball went over Kwan’s head, allowing Rob Refsnyder to score the go-ahead run from first base.

Boston didn’t let go of the lead as Christian Vázquez hit an RBI single in the inning to add to the lead. The Red Sox bullpen did their part in shutting down the Guardians to give Boston a much-needed victory. The win also moves the Red Sox to 6-0 in when they wear their City Connect uniforms this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Verdugo’s double was the only hit of the night for the left fielder. He went 1-for-4, but the one hit proved to be clutch for the Red Sox.

The monster giveth and the monster taketh away. pic.twitter.com/f5gjnNYJY4 — NESN (@NESN) July 26, 2022

— Garrett Whitlock was efficient in his two innings of relief. The right-hander struck out three batters on 18 pitches — 77.8% of which were strikes.