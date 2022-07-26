Patriots Make Flurry Of Roster Moves Ahead Of First Training Camp Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made transactions involving three players on the eve of their first training camp practice.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed punter Jake Bailey on the non-football illness list and defensive back Myles Bryant on the non-football injury list, according to the NFL transaction wire. They also released offensive lineman Darryl Williams, who signed with the team last month.

Bailey’s and Bryant’s respective ailments were not disclosed. The former is looking to win a roster battle against undrafted rookie Jake Julien, whom he clearly outperformed during spring practice. Bailey was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 but saw his effectiveness dip last season.

Bryant, who struggled at times last season in relief of injured slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, is looking to keep his roster spot following the offseason additions of veteran DBs Malcolm Butler, Terrance Mitchell and Jabrill Peppers and draft picks Marcus Jones (third round) and Jack Jones (fourth round).

Rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber also will begin camp on the non-football injury list. Center David Andrews, running back James White, Jonathan Jones and Peppers are on the physically unable to perform list. Players can be removed from these lists at any time.

The first practice of Patriots training camp is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.