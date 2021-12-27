Patriots Decisively Lost This Key Matchup Vs. Bills In Week 16 Defeat

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The COVID-related absences of Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis should have hamstrung the Buffalo’s passing game Sunday.

Instead, they set the stage for a breakout game by a seldom-used Bills wideout.

Isaiah McKenzie, a healthy scratch when the Patriots and Bills met three weeks earlier, torched New England’s secondary, catching 11 passes on 12 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 33-21 Buffalo victory at Gillette Stadium.

It was a career-best performance by the 26-year-old slot receiver, who entered the game with just seven total receptions this season and hadn’t tallied more than six catches or 65 yards in any of his first 62 NFL games.

With Beasley and Davis — Buffalo’s top two slot options — both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, McKenzie finished with nearly as many receiving yards as the entire Patriots team (145). Top target Stefon Diggs added seven catches on 13 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown as Josh Allen and the Bills moved the ball at will against a Patriots defense that ranks among the NFL’s best.

Diggs’ solid stat line was unsurprising, even against a Pro Bowl cornerback like J.C. Jackson. He’s one of the league’s premier receivers. This is what he does. But McKenzie’s? Not even the most ardent Bills Mafia devotee could have predicted that.

So, what went wrong? The Patriots employed a mix of man and zone coverage Sunday, so there wasn’t any player shadowing McKenzie on a play-to-play basis. But in simplest terms, he won his matchup against a fellow reserve, Myles Bryant.