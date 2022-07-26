Red Sox Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

After opening a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians with a victory Monday, the Boston Red Sox announced a few roster moves before Tuesday night’s contest at Fenway Park.

It was announced earlier that reliever Phillips Valdez was designated for assignment as a corresponding move for starter Josh Winckowski’s return from the COVID-19 restricted list. Following those reports, the Red Sox announced a few additional moves on Tuesday.

The Red Sox revealed they optioned left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to Triple-A Worcester and reinstated right-handed starter Connor Seabold from the 15-day injured list — optioning him to Triple-A, as well.

Hernandez, 25, has struggled in his four Boston appearances this season, posting a 12.27 ERA in just 3 2/3 innings pitched. In his last appearance, en route to a historic 28-5 loss against the Blue Jays, Hernandez allowed four earned runs off six hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Seabold, 26, also has had his fair share of struggles this season in Boston. Seabold has made three appearances with the Red Sox, pitching in 11 1/3 innings while compiling a 11.91 ERA. He’s allowed 15 earned runs off 24 hits (four home runs) with 13 strikeouts.

Boston, currently sitting fifth in the American League Wild Card standings behind Cleveland, will look to build off Monday’s win in Game 2. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live, along with David Ortiz’s pregame ceremony, on NESN.