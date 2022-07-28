Photos Showing (No) Fans At Commanders’ NFL Training Camp Are Almost Sad

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Commanders started their NFL training camp this week, as all other teams around the league did, but it seems somebody forgot to tell their fans.

The Commanders held practice in Ashburn, Virginia on Thursday and a few photos shared by Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala depicted just how little of a fan presence there was.

The fan turnout for day 2 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/1gbYxOgnMA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022

Is this really how the franchise wants to welcome signal-caller Carson Wentz?!

Those defending the franchise formerly known as the Football Team will be quick to point out those photos were taken on a Thursday morning. But it does seem the Commanders, at least at first glance, are struggling to get fan attendance while others, specifically the New England Patriots, had no problem luring fans to the fields in Foxboro both Wednesday and Thursday.

For example:

Standing in line for #PatsCamp since 11:30 Wednesday night?!



Now that's dedication: https://t.co/IvFSMZPvSX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 28, 2022

IT'S BOLT BADDIE O'CLOCK, FLOKS pic.twitter.com/ADLGXt1zas — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 27, 2022

The Commanders’ official Twitter account didn’t have any similar posts the last two days.

Washington’s training camp website states practices in Ashburn will offer a free sign up for fans with the chance to attend through a “fan lottery system.” Season ticket members, it also states, will have special opportunities to attend training camp.

Perhaps the organization should have made that more well-known.