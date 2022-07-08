Rangers Draft Pick Adam Sýkora Models Game After Bruins’ Brad Marchand

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Sýkora was drafted by the Rangers, but Boston Bruins fans probably will like what the newest member of New York has to say about Brad Marchand.

The Rangers drafted Sýkora with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The 17-year-old met with the media shortly after hearing his name called and was asked if he models his game after anyone in particular.

“I really like Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins,” Sýkora told reporters, per The New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “He’s like a rat and he isn’t scared of (taller) players.”

Marchand, even with a history of suspensions and fines throughout his NHL career, has become an elite scorer not just for the Bruins, but throughout the NHL.

Though Sýkora likely won’t make an impact for the Rangers this upcoming season, it’s possible he’ll play against Marchand and the Bruins in the near future.