Aaron Judge Has High Praise For Red Sox Slugger Rafael Devers

Aaron Judge didn’t take the field Thursday night, but he had a front-row seat to the Rafael Devers return — shooting the Red Sox slugger high praise following a 6-5 Yankees win.

Devers, who currently leads the American League in third base All-Star voting, went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five runs batted in, further adding to his dominance at the plate against Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Following the game, Judge had to express his respects for what he, and all of Fenway, had witnessed.

“It just speaks volumes to what type of player he is and what he can do, man,” Judge told NBC Sports Boston. “It’s been fun watching him from afar. I usually like watching him more on TV than when he’s facing us, but he’s a special talent. It’s fun to see him develop over the years.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Devers and Judge battle it out for the AL MVP award this season.

It’s also worth mentioning that Devers sits second among all-time Red Sox hitters in total home runs hit against the Yankees (age 25 or younger). He is currently second on that list with 15 — three ahead of Babe Ruth and five behind Ted Williams — as pointed out by J.P. Long on Twitter.

Most HR against the Yankees at the age of 25 or younger (Red Sox history):



1. Ted Williams ? 20

2. Rafael Devers ? 15

3. Babe Ruth ? 12 — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) July 8, 2022

As far as the Cole versus Devers battles? Well, the career numbers continue to speak for themselves. Devers is now 7-for-23 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in — a career .304 hitter in his career against Cole.