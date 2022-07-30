Red Sox’s Trevor Story Receiving Second Opinion On Hand Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received a new update Friday regarding the recovery status of second baseman Trevor Story prior to taking the field for their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Story, out since making an early exit against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 12 after getting struck in the hand with a pitch, will reportedly receive a second opinion from a hand specialist, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained when speaking with reporters Friday why exactly Story will search out another opinion.

“He didn’t feel today was progressing the right way,” Cora said, per Smith. “We feel like there’s nothing structurally but it’s just kind of like to ease his mind. So we’ll know more probably tonight or tomorrow.”

Cora added: “We’ll know more today but I think everyone in the medical department feels like we’ll be in the same place tomorrow. And it’s about treatment and just keep getting better.”

On Thursday, before the Red Sox played their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, Story swung a bat — evidently revealing his ongoing discomfort.

In 81 games played in Story’s debut Red Sox season, the 29-year-old is hitting .221 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.