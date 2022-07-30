Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela’s Latest Web Gem In Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a defensive wizard, continuing to rack up web gems, in Portland Sea Dogs’ Ceddanne Rafaela.

Rafaela hustled his way to the outfield grass, making an electrifying grab with his back turned. In fact, the catch was so impressive that the Sea Dogs themselves recommended Ceddanne’s elite defensive abilities to the New England Patriots. The Sea Dogs tweeted “Something about this catch makes us think Ceddanne Rafaela might be useful to the @Patriots this fall.”

On Friday, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Rafaela also displayed some elite pop at the plate to accompany his spectacular glovework. The 21-year-old went 4-for-4 with a home run (8), two doubles (12), and two RBIs en route to a 7-6 Sea Dogs win. He entered Friday’s game hitting .309 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs.