This Important Patriot Received Overwhelming Praise From Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t just believe Davon Godchaux is a valuable member of the Patriots’ defensive line.

In Belichick’s eyes, the player New England just signed to a two-year contract extension is truly elite.

“He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the league,” the Patriots head coach said Thursday before the team’s second training camp practice.

Belichick’s admiration for Godchaux was clear last offseason. The Patriots signed the former Miami Dolphins nose tackle on Day 1 of free agency, making him the first member of what would become a historically expensive crop of external additions. (Players like Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne came about shortly thereafter.)

Godchaux’s initial Patriots contract was a two-year, $16 million deal. His extension, signed Wednesday, is worth $20.8 million over two years with $17.85 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, though its exact structure remains unclear.

“It just shows appreciation, all the hard work,” Godchaux said. “Fourth year in the league, coming off a bicep injury (in 2020), coming to an organization like this (with) a lot expected. I signed a two-for-$16 (million) coming in, and a lot was expected out of me, so I wanted to make sure I lived up to those expectations.

“And that (continues) each and every day. I’m glad to get the praise from Bill, but there’s still more work to do.”