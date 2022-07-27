Patriots Sign Davon Godchaux To Hefty Two-Year Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots clearly liked what they saw from Davon Godchaux last season.

New England on Wednesday signed the veteran defensive tackle to a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The new deal includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed.

Patriots? DT Davon Godchaux has signed a two-year, $20.8 million extension with New England that includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha, who negotiated the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

The first member of the Patriots’ blockbuster 2021 free agent class, Godchaux had been poised to enter Year 2 of the two-year, $15 million contract he signed last March.

The exact structure of Wednesday’s extension wasn’t immediately reported, but it likely will lower Godchaux’s $10.25 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season, which would have been the sixth-highest of any Patriots player.

The Patriots entered Wednesday — the date of their first training camp practice — with roughly $1.4 million in available cap space, according to cap expert Miguel Benzan. They have seven open spots on their 90-man roster.