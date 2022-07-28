Cubs, Phillies National League Best Bets for July 28 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Philadelphia Phillies (-196) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+164) Total: 7.5 (O -112, U -110)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates will kick off a four-game series tonight from PNC Park. The Phillies enter this series after winning two of three games over the Atlanta Braves, while the Pirates dropped both games in a mini-series with the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia has continued to hang around in the NL playoff race and sits just half a game out of a Wild Card position, while the Pirates are 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the battle for last in the NL Central. This series should be one where the Phillies can take advantage of a poor Pirates team, and that’s built into the moneyline price of -190.

The Phillies, being the better team in the Battle of Pennsylvania, will send NL Cy Young contender Zack Wheeler to the bump while the Pirates counter with Zach Thompson. Wheeler has continued to post great numbers this season, owning an 8-5 record with a 2.78 ERA and 114 strikeouts. Things haven’t been bad for Thompson either, posting a 3-7 record with a 4.64 ERA and 51 punchouts. Even though it hasn’t been great for Wheeler away from his home ballpark, the Pirates do not have an intimidating lineup.

The Phillies are coming off a strong series against the Braves, and this matchup presents another opportunity for them to gain ground in the NL Wild Card race. Wheeler has the type of stuff that should make life difficult for the Pirates’ batters, consider the Phillies on the run line at this -111.

Best Bet: Phillies run line (-111)

The Chicago Cubs are headed to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series beginning tonight from Oracle Park. The Cubs are one of the hottest teams in MLB, winners of six straight games after back-to-back sweeps over the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates. Unlike the Cubs, things haven’t been going well for the Giants, who have now lost seven straight games and sit two games under .500. After a year where everything went near flawlessly for San Fran, things haven’t gone according to plan, and that will potentially continue against the surging Cubs. Even with a poor stretch to finish July, the Giants still own a +26 run differential, compared to the -65 of the Cubs.

The visitors have been getting some good starting pitching during their most recent win streak, while the Giants can’t find simultaneous consistency from their offense or pitching. The opening matchup of this series is expected to feature a battle of the left-handers, with Justin Steele of the Cubs set to take on Alex Wood of the Giants. Both lefties have been solid, but nothing to write home about, with Steele owning a 4-6 record with a 4.02 ERA and 81 strikeouts, while Wood is 6-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 96 punchouts. Steele has allowed one earned run or less in three of his last four starts, and that should give bettors confidence in the Cubs’ starter, especially with their recent win streak.

It’s hard to look towards a Giants team on the moneyline with the value the Cubs are offering and how well they are playing. The Cubs are priced at a plus-money price tag of +124, and it’s hard to avoid those odds in this opening matchup on the road.

Best Bet: Cubs moneyline (+124)