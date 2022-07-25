Wait, Does Kyler Murray Not Watch Film? Clause In Contract ‘Unprecedented’

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyler Murray reportedly became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL with a massive contract extension, but one specific clause in the contract has caught the attention of many.

The contract states that Murray must engage in at least four hours of “Independent Study” during each week of the season, from the Monday after training camp ends to the last game of Arizona’s season, as shared by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The contract specifically states: “Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio expressed how that was deemed to be “unprecedented,” while citing a source with extensive knowledge of player contracts.

The Murray-related development, which quickly was the talk of social media Monday afternoon, had media members and NFL fans on Twitter slandering the former No. 1 overall pick. Many believe the contract indicates the lack of work ethic and immaturity previously possessed by Murray.

Check out what some had to say:

The language ensuring more iPad time aside, this clause the @AZCardinals put in @K1?s contract seems ideal for making sure my kids allowance is tied to their homework study. pic.twitter.com/op4fRJUMwk — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 25, 2022

Kyler Murray showing up at the facility every day being asked if he did his homework. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 25, 2022

Getting Arizona Cardinals themed baby monitors so that they can enforce Kyler Murray's independent study clause >>>>> https://t.co/xGD3f9fXar — Arif Hasan, silenced hexagon (@ArifHasanNFL) July 25, 2022

The fact the Cardinals felt the need to include this sort of language in the binding contract, though, seems to speak volumes into how Murray prepared for prior NFL games.