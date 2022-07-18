What Analysts Said About Red Sox’s Selection Of Mikey Romero

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox selected high school infielder Mikey Romero with the No. 24 pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft, and ESPN’s draft analysts didn’t seem to surprised.

“We were surprised two years ago, their first draft under Chaim Bloom, when they took Nick Yorke in the first round,” Kiley McDaniel said, as seen on ESPN’s MLB Draft coverage. “People didn’t know what was going on there, and I said, ‘Oh! He’s a hit first guy. That’s who Chaim took when he was with Tampa.’ That’s the kind of guy we’re looking at right now. This is the best example of that kind of guy in this draft.

“Is he shortstop, second baseman, third baseman? He’s had some arm issues, the arm strength will come and go, but I think he’ll be fine. He’ll definitely play in the infield. But the hit tool here is one of the best in the high school class. The issue is, he has a chance to hit 15-20 homers but there’s not a lot of power in the swing right now. He’s one of those cool, young opposite-field hitters.”

While the Red Sox certainly liked Romero as a player — making him their third consecutive high school infielder to be selected in the first round, but ESPN’s Eduardo Perez believes this could be the start of more moves by Boston.

“They’re going to try to develop as much as they can with this player, it’s a big belief in their farm system,” Perez said. “I think this is a message, not only to Mikey Romero, but to the organization, about how they can develop this kid to either be a Boston Red Sox or at least be a piece to make the Boston Red Sox a better team.”

While there will be plenty of time to try and find out what Romero’s career will look like, the short term reality is that the Red Sox will likely be able to sign him below slot value and use their left over funds to make a splash in the second round with the No. 41 pick.