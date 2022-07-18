MLB Draft: Red Sox Take Another High School Shortstop With No. 41 Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have taken yet another high school shortstop, with Cutter Coffey becoming their latest MLB Draft pick.

The Red Sox selected Coffey with the No. 41 pick on Sunday, making him the second consecutive high school shortstop they would draft, after taking Mikey Romero with the No. 24 pick.

Coffey was MLB.com’s No. 105 ranked player, with the publication listing him as a third baseman. Though they say he has positional flexibility.

Fairly athletic and physical, Coffey plays shortstop for his high school team now, though few believe he can stay there at the next level. He could move to third, where his arm — which fires 94-mph fastballs from the mound — would play well, or he could be an offensive-minded second baseman with fringy speed.

The Red Sox received the No. 41 pick for not signing Jud Fabian, their 2021 second-round pick.