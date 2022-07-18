Red Sox Select Infielder Mikey Romero With No. 24 Pick In MLB Draft

Romero is committed to LSU

The Boston Red Sox have made their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting high school shortstop Mikey Romero No. 24 overall.

The Red Sox have long been linked to a college outfielder, with MLB Draft analysts mocking Tennessee’s Jordan Beck, Florida’s Sterlin Thompson and Stanford’s Brock Jones to Boston throughout the pre-draft process.

Instead, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom went back to the well by selecting a high school infielder in the first round for the third consecutive year. Romero joins Marcelo Mayer (No. 4 in 2021) and Nick Yorke (No. 17 in 2020) as high school infielders to be selected by Bloom.

Romero was MLB.com’s No. 65 overall prospect entering the draft, with his profile stating “with impressive bat-to-ball skills, Romero has the chance to perhaps be a plus hitter in time. He rarely strikes out and can use all fields.”

