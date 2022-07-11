What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Believes Is His Biggest Coaching Strength

NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Montgomery’s self-described biggest strength seems to perfectly align with what general manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins front office are seeking.

“Yeah, I think my biggest strength is being able to connect with people and whether that’s young players or old players, or that little core group of your 24 through 28 year olds that are incredibly vital,” Montgomery said Monday during an introductory press conference after he was hired as the head coach of the Bruins.

“I think the most important thing is I’m going to communicate how important everyone’s role is to the team’s success,” Montgomery continued. “And I will always come back to how that person’s individual success can help the team success.”

Montgomery takes over after the Bruins parted ways with former bench boss Bruce Cassidy. Cassidy, who since has been hired as the coach of the Las Vegas Knights, was relieved of his duties in early June. Sweeney, after the decision on Cassidy was announced, acknowledged how the Bruins were looking for a new voice to resonate with players in the locker room.

Montgomery was hired less than a month later on July 1. He previously served as the coach of the Dallas Stars during two seasons.

“Well, I think you have to listen. And I prefer to listen before I speak, and then I’ll turn back to what is always best for the team, after I’ve listened to suggestions or ideas or opinions,” Montgomery said when asked how he would involve younger players within the veteran group. “We’re always going to be in this together. It’s going to be a we culture. But when it comes to accountability and final decisions, I will be firm there.”

While the Bruins still await decisions on captain Patrice Bergeron and veteran center David Krejci, the success of the team could rely on the success of those aforementioned younger contributors. Montgomery addressed how he’ll work with those players, specifically, and what goes into untapping that potential.