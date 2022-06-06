Bruins Relieve Bruce Cassidy Of Head Coaching Duties

NESN Logo Sign In

Put searching for a new head coach on the Boston Bruins to-do list this offseason.

On Monday night, the Bruins announced that they had relieved Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching duties.

Cassidy had been at the helm of the Bruins since February of 2017 and guided Boston to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019. In his five-plus seasons at the helm, Cassidy amassed a 245-108-46 record during the regular season and never missed the playoffs.

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in a statement. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

In a press release, the Bruins stated the search for Cassidy’s replacement will begin immediately.