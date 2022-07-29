What Tyquan Thornton Is Looking To Prove In First Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton knows people think of him as the fast guy. When you run the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, that comes with the territory.

But the polarizing second-round pick wants to make sure speed isn’t the only asset he brings to the Patriots’ receiving corps.

Speaking after New England’s third training camp practice, the fastest receiver in this year’s draft said he’s focused on becoming a more well-rounded wideout as he prepares for his rookie season.

“I mean, it’s pretty obvious that I’m fast,” Thornton said Friday. “So now I’m just trying to fill in all the other areas — strength, route-running, contested catches — and trying to become a full, complete receiver.”

Thornton has had ample opportunity to improve in those areas this summer.

The Patriots worked almost exclusively on red-zone situations in their first three practices, so Thornton hasn’t been able to bomb down the field on vertical routes. Operating in the short and intermediate areas, the rail-thin 21-year-old has been highly involved, catching a total of seven passes on nine targets in competitive drills.

Though the majority of Thornton’s receptions thus far have come from backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe, he’s seen plenty of reps with starter Mac Jones, as well, and has stuck with the top offensive unit during split-squad periods.