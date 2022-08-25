Jayson Tatum Rejects Theory About Relationship With Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA fans and media members alike over the past few years have debated whether Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown is the true leader of the Celtics.

That title, or anything else of the like, apparently isn’t something either Celtics star cares much about.

The Brown-Tatum tandem has been one of basketball’s most popular points of analysis ever since both players established themselves as one of the league’s best. Boston’s march to the 2022 NBA Finals largely silenced the calls to split up the duo, but the chatter hasn’t been completely shut down.

Yet, through all of the noise, Brown and Tatum remain highly supportive of one another.

“There’s no competition,” Tatum recently told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, as transcribed by MassLive. “When he made his first All-Star team, I was extremely happy for him. I know how much that meant to him, how hard he worked for that and that he deserved it. It’s enough money and attention and shots or whatever to go around. We on the same team and we’re trying to accomplish something together.”

Tatum and Brown will continue to have the opportunity to accomplish something great together, potentially for years on end. With Kevin Durant now off the trade block, it would make plenty of sense for Boston to try to sign Brown to a long-term contract extension.