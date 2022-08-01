MLB Rumors: Red Sox Acquire Outfielder Tommy Pham In Trade With Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom wasn’t blowing smoke when he said the team didn’t view itself as a “buyer” or “seller.”

Just moments after the Red Sox reportedly traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, multiple reports surfaced Monday night indicating Boston had swung a deal for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jim Bowden both reported the news, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan adding that Boston was finalizing a trade for the 34-year-old.

Sources told The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans the Reds will receive a player to be named later from the Red Sox in exchange for Pham.

Pham is a veteran of nine major league seasons, playing in 91 games with the Reds this season. He is currently slashing .238/.374/.694 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 2022.

The Red Sox also announced Monday night they’ve acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman.