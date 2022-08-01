Red Sox Trade Jake Diekman To White Sox For Catcher Reese McGuire

On the same day they reportedly traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, the Red Sox acquired a potential replacement at the position.
Boston has reportedly traded reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and FanSided insider Robert Murray. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand adds the Red Sox will acquire a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom later made the deal official Monday.
McGuire, 27, has played 53 games for the White Sox this season, batting .225 (34-for-151) with 10 RBI. The five-year catcher will be familiar with the American League East having began his Major League career with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Diekman, 35, has a 4.23 ERA in a team-leading 44 appearances this season. The left-hander pitched on July 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one run in the eighth inning. Diekman is a career 25-26 with 15 saves and a 3.77 ERA in 573 relief appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies (2012-15), Texas Rangers (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Kansas City Royals (2019), Oakland A?s (2019-21), and Red Sox (2022).
Boston have also reportedly acquired Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham in a trade.