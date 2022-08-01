Red Sox Trade Jake Diekman To White Sox For Catcher Reese McGuire

NESN Logo Sign In

On the same day they reportedly traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, the Red Sox acquired a potential replacement at the position.

Boston has reportedly traded reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and FanSided insider Robert Murray. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand adds the Red Sox will acquire a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom later made the deal official Monday.

News: The White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox, per source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 1, 2022

The Chicago White Sox are acquiring left-hander Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2022

The Red Sox are trading LHP Jake Diekman to the White Sox for C Reese McGuire and a PTBNL, per source. @JesseRogersESPN and @ByRobertMurray were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2022

McGuire, 27, has played 53 games for the White Sox this season, batting .225 (34-for-151) with 10 RBI. The five-year catcher will be familiar with the American League East having began his Major League career with the Toronto Blue Jays.