MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Deal Christian Vázquez To Astros

It appears as though the Red Sox have made their first move ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 News in Houston, Boston will trade catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects, pending a physical.

MLB source: @astros acquire catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston for two minor league prospects. Deal pending completion of physical. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 1, 2022

Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the report.

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN.



The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Vázquez, 31, is the longest-tenured player in Boston’s organization, having joined the Red Sox in 2008 as a ninth-round draft choice. He joins former Baltimore Orioles outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini as high-profile players to be traded to Houston on Monday.

The Red Sox are currently in Houston to open up a three-game set against the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.