Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Ugly Preseason Finale Vs. Raiders

The final night of the New England Patriots’ weeklong Las Vegas trip was one to forget for Bill Belichick’s club.

Here are nine takeaways from Friday night’s 23-6 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, which followed two days of joint practices and closed out the Patriots’ preseason schedule:

1. Offensive issues continue

The regular season kicks off in just over two weeks, and New England’s offense still does not look game-ready.

Operating against the Raiders’ defensive backups, the Patriots opened Friday night’s game with a three-and-out, an interception and another three-and-out. They again struggled to find any success on wide-zone runs — a constant issue throughout training camp — and to project Mac Jones, who was sacked twice and took a heavy hit on a deep incompletion.

The fourth and final drive for Jones’ unit was the most successful, as the Patriots utilized more spread formations and were able to move the ball more efficiently. That drive featured Jones’ best throw of the night: a 16-yarder to Hunter Henry in stride as the quarterback drifted to his right.

That series stalled, though, when Jones was sacked in the red zone and a back-shoulder touchdown to DeVante Parker was called back for offensive pass interference. The Patriots settled for a Nick Folk field goal.

New England’s first-team offense logged a total of seven possessions this preseason, and more of those ended in three-and-outs (four) than scoring plays (one touchdown, one field goal). All seven of those also came against second- and third-team defenses.