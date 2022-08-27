Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Preseason Loss To Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no sense in talking about the score in Friday’s preseason matchup between the Patriots and the Raiders. The same goes for anything about Josh McDaniels squaring off against longtime mentor Bill Belichick.

The result of the game doesn’t matter. (The injury to Ty Montgomery definitely could, though.)

So, let’s get right into New England players who stood out for good or bad reasons in a preseason loss to Las Vegas.

STUDS

LB Raekwon McMillan

It took a while, but McMillan is starting to look like the player we saw last year before he tore an ACL. The sixth-year linebacker’s speed showed up in the first quarter when he made a great open-field tackle on a screen pass, and his athleticism was apparent throughout his limited playing time. He and Ja’Whaun Bentley might wind up forming a very good linebacking duo.

CB Jack Jones

He popped twice in the third quarter, first when he leveled running back Austin Walter and later when he aggressively broke up a pass intended for Isaiah Zuber. The rookie still has a lot to learn and might not have much of a role early this season, but he has the talent to be an impact player down the road.

J.J. Taylor

Taylor only ran three times for seven yards while catching two passes for 22 yards, but it was his recovery of a fumble that earned him a spot on the list. You can click here to watch the play, in which Taylor showed the kind of hustle that could help him earn a roster spot. It will be interesting to see whether Taylor is handed the passing-back role following the injury to Montgomery.

Honorable mentions: Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, LaBryan Ray, Kevin Harris