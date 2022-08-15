Peter King Feels ‘Very Strongly’ About Tom Brady’s Absence, Issues Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Peter King doesn’t believe Tom Brady should rush to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady left the Bucs prior to last Thursday’s training camp practice due to an undisclosed personal matter and he’s not expected to rejoin the team until after Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. King addressed the star quarterback’s ongoing absence in his latest Football Morning in America column and suggested how Tampa Bay should approach it.

“I think I feel strongly about this Tom Brady deal about taking 10 days off for a personal matter in the middle of training camp. Very strongly,” King wrote for NBC Sports. “Brady has so much currency in the bank with coaches and teams regarding dedication to the job and devotion to his craft that when he comes to the Bucs and says he needs 10 days away, my response would be: ‘Take more if you need it.'”

It sure sounds like Brady is receiving the utmost support from the Bucs at this time. Comments from head coach Todd Bowles and fellow team leader Devin White make it clear Brady’s absence isn’t at all concerning for Tampa Bay and the team is confident he won’t miss a beat upon his return.

Oddsmakers also are expecting another great season from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady currently has the second-shortest odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP award at DraftKings Sportsbook.