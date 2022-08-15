Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who’s In, Out After Preseason Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL’s first cutdown deadline looming, we’re taking another crack at predicting the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

New England, which must trim its roster to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, played its first preseason game last Thursday, giving players on the bubble an opportunity to impress head coach Bill Belichick and other Patriots evaluators.

Who improved their odds of making the team? Here’s how we see the roster shaking out ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers:

QUARTERBACK (3)

In: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Out: None

Hoyer has retaken QB2 duties since returning from the reported illness that kept him out of several early training camp practices. It remains to be seen whether the rookie Zappe can unseat him within the next two weeks, but Hoyer’s $3 million in contract guarantees makes him unlikely to be cut.

RUNNING BACK (4)

In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery

Out: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris

Montgomery, who’s listed as a receiver but has played mostly running back this summer, sat out last Thursday’s preseason opener along with most of New England’s starters. That was another positive sign for a player who’s looking more and more like a roster lock. Expect the Patriots to replace the newly retired James White with some combination of Montgomery, Stevenson and fourth-round rookie Strong.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

In: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton

Out: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Josh Hammond

The Patriots don’t have any elite-level wideouts, but this position group is deep. Nixon, Wilkerson and Humphrey all can play in the NFL, and all three were productive last week against the New York Giants. With Agholor set to make $9 million in salary this season and likely to see a smaller workload, New England could look to trade him and roster one of those younger, much cheaper options. Montgomery also can contribute here.

TIGHT END (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Out: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt Sokol

With the Patriots expected to utilize much more two-tight end personnel this season, carrying just two of them on their roster would be risky. But despite some early summer flashes from Asiasi, he and Keene haven’t looked worthy of rostering, and Sokol isn’t anything more than a camp body. In this projection, the Patriots opt to roll with Henry and Smith and keep another tight end on their practice squad.