This Under-The-Radar Patriots Defender Starting To Pop At Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — Henry Anderson was a relative afterthought when the Patriots put a bow on their famed 2021 free agency class. Signed away from the New York Jets on a two-year deal, Anderson was viewed as depth defensive lineman.

But his first season in New England was one to forget. Anderson barely made the initial roster after an iffy training camp, and he missed the rest of the campaign after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during the Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considering Anderson was buried on the depth chart in 2021 and didn’t look all that great when actually on the field, expectations for the 30-year-old were low entering training camp.

However, the reality is that Anderson was a good, versatile player with both the Indianapolis Colts, who used a third-round pick on him in 2015, and the Jets. He always has graded well as a run defender — the Patriots could’ve used more of that last season — and is a decent pass-rusher, too.

Now healthy, Anderson is resembling the player who the Patriots thought they were getting a year ago.

Anderson has been consistently impactful since the start of training camp. He gave Cole Strange fits on Monday during the rookie’s first NFL padded practice, drawing multiple holds from New England’s presumed starting left guard. And on Tuesday, Anderson registered a pressure and a tipped ball against quarterback Mac Jones. He also toasted Yasir Durant during 1-on-1 linemen drills.

Anderson also stands out. At 6-foot-6, he’s tied with Andrew Stuber for the third-tallest Patriot, behind Trent Brown (6-foot-8) and Durant (6-foot-7).

Most importantly, Anderson is healthy.