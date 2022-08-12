Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi ‘Taking It All In’ During Fenway Park Return

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi played his first 485 career games at the major league level with the Boston Red Sox, calling Fenway Park his home.

Benintendi, who spent five seasons in Boston since being drafted seventh overall in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft, spoke with media members, as reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive — offering his reaction to taking the field at Fenway Park for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s a little strange, obviously,” Benintendi said. “It’s the first time being back in over a year. I’m just taking it all in again.”

Benintendi added: “Obviously, the connections I have with all those guys over there go beyond baseball. To come back, be able to see a lot of familiar faces I’ve seen in the past and play against some old teammates, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”

The 28-year-old veteran was dealt from the Red Sox to the Kansas City Royals in Feb. of 2021, then again this year, just ahead of the MLB trade deadline, officially added to the Yankees outfield.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also spoke with reporters before Friday’s matchup, acknowledging the return of one of his former outfielders and expressing his best wishes for the Fenway crowd’s reaction to seeing Benintendi step into the batter’s box with a Yankees uniform on.

Entering Friday’s game, Benintendi has hit .279 with 22 home runs, 77 doubles, and 130 RBIs in 238 previous games played at Fenway Park.