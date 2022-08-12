Why CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Deserves All-WNBA First Team Honors

NESN Logo Sign In

The reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones should be considered for the All-WNBA First Team with the season she’s been having.

The All-First Team is no longer composed by position like it used to be, with two guards, two forwards and one center. It is now positionless, and the five players selected can take on any combination of roles.

Jones, a 6-foot-6 forward, stuffs the stat sheet night-to-night for the Connecticut Sun and is an all-around difference-maker. With one regular season game remaining, she is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She is shooting 50.9% from the field, along with 78.9% from the charity stripe.

The Sun took to Twitter to make a case for why Jones is deserving of First Team honors, giving four valid reasons.

4 reasons 35 is top 5. RT if you're riding with #JJ4AllWNBA pic.twitter.com/CnUNXNzJ2J — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 12, 2022

1. In this season’s 35 games (32 of which she played in), she has scored in double figures in 26 of them. That’s 10-plus points in just under 82% of the contests.

2. Jones has recorded 11 double-doubles this season. She is one of six players in the WNBA with more than 10 double-doubles.