NESN Logo Sign In

It’s rivalry night in Boston! The Red Sox host the Yankee’s for a three-game series that kicked off Friday night at Fenway Park.

Before the game was underway, NESN?s Meredith Gorman headed over to A.T. O’Keeffe’s to ask some Sox fans what first came to mind when they heard the name “New York Yankees”.

Check it out for yourself in the ?Friday Night Fenway? video above, presented by Budweiser.