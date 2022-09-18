Eight Takeaways From Patriots’ Win Over Steelers In Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — The Patriots are back in the win column for the first time in 2022.

New England rebounded from its ugly Week 1 loss in Miami with a 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Here are eight at-the-buzzer takeaways from Sunday’s game:

1. Shaky showing from Mac Jones

The season is young, but Jones has not looked like the same smart, confident passer he was as a Patriots rookie. And this was an especially uneven performance from New England’s starting quarterback.

Jones threw an interception on an ill-advised deep ball to DeVante Parker. He nearly threw another that was dropped by a Steelers defensive back. He failed to notice multiple wide-open receivers, including Lil’Jordan Humphrey deep downfield on the opening play of the Patriots’ third drive and Jakobi Meyers in the flat on a late third-and-short. Jones also was flagged for intentional grounding when he faced immediate interior pressure and hurled the ball out of bounds.

His final line was respectable (21 of 35, 252 yards, one touchdown, one pick) but Jones’ play so far this season has not elevated the Patriots’ offense.

Penalties also hamstrung New England’s offense in this one. Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu had false starts; Wynn, Meyers and David Andrews were whistled for holding; and pre-snap confusion led to a delay of game on third-and-8 in the red zone.