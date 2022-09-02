How Jakobi Meyers Became Such Close Friends With Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers is Mac Jones’ favorite target on gamedays, but their chemistry is equally strong off the field.

After Meyers put on a great performance in a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones said the fourth-year slot receiver has been one of his “close friends” since he was drafted by the Patriots in 2021. The two were on the same page throughout training camp and Meyers will enter the regular season as New England’s top receiver.

“I trust him,” Jones said after the Aug. 24 practice in Henderson, Nev. “We see the game the same way, sometimes without even talking about it. … He’s just a tough, smart football player. I’ll take him on my team — forever, hopefully.”

On Thursday, Meyers was asked how he and Jones became such good friends.

“It’s pretty easy to build a connection with Mac,” he said. “He’s one of those guys who is just a great guy. If you were to meet him outside, you wouldn’t think he was a first-round pick who has won this or won that. Accomplished this, accomplished that. You would think he’s a normal, goofy young man. It’s easy to be around him, and that’s me and all the other guys.

“We enjoy being around him, competing with him, for him. So, like I said, he’s a great guy to be around.”

Meyers also offered insight into his strong on-field rapport with the Patriots’ franchise quarterback.