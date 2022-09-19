How Patriots’ Late-Game Offense Buried Steelers In Week 2 Win

“It was just good that offensively, we could end the game with the ball in our hands,” Harris said. “Not giving it back to them, running out the clock. Whether it’s mixing in some runs, some passes — whatever the plays were — it was just about execution. In these tough games, these critical situations, hostile environments, that’s what it comes down to — good fundamentals and good execution. We put that on display, and we were able to close out the game.”

Harris, fellow back Rhamondre Stevenson and an offensive line that Jones called “amazing” keyed that game-clinching march. The Patriots called seven running plays, and five gained 5 or more yards: 6- and 8-yard pickups by Stevenson and 16-, 9- and 5-yarders by Harris. Jones also completed one pass for 11 yards to Lil’Jordan Humphrey — the only target the reserve wideout has seen in two games this season. One play later, Jones scrambled 5 yards on third-and-2, helping New England overcome a holding penalty on wideout Jakobi Meyers.

“It was great to be able to hang on to the ball at the end there,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “Our backs ran hard, and our line gave them some space to run. … You always want to end the game kneeling the ball. That’s the best way to win. They did a great job.”

Added Andrews: “We got to third-and-3 at the end of the game right there. You’re going back to the huddle thinking, ‘Oh man, I hope they call a run here.’ Then we went back to it and finished it.”

Steelers outside linebacker Malik Reed also credited Jones, who looked shaky as a passer in the win, for checking the Patriots into favorable plays on their final drive.

“At the line, he was checking a lot,” Reed said, via TribLive.com. “He was seeing what we were in. He is a pretty smart guy. Once they had a feel for our adjustments, they were able to counteract those things.”

Multiple players called the impressive closing series a confidence-builder for New England’s offense, which has been maligned for its inconsistency since the start of training camp. Notably, it featured a heavy dose of the pulling-lineman power plays that the Patriots ran to great success in years past (and not the outside-zone looks they tried and failed to implement over the summer). It also successfully masked some of the turnover and penalty issues that hindered them earlier in Sunday’s game.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Harris, who limped off after his final carry but said postgame that he felt fine. “Obviously, we’re still not where we want to be, and we’ve got a long time before we get there. But closing the game out like that, being able to end the game with the ball in our hands with our offense, it’s a huge confidence booster. … The way we finished this game, it’s a good stepping stone in the right direction of continuing to become the team that we want to be.”