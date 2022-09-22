Ime Udoka Suspension: Why Celtics Coach Facing ‘Significant’ Ban

NESN Logo Sign In

If you went to bed before 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, you missed a lot involving Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Udoka could be facing a “significant” suspension handed down by the Celtics — not the NBA. However, Wojnarowski’s tweet didn’t include details on why Udoka is facing discipline, nor did his appearance on “SportsCenter.”

But just before 1 a.m. ER, Shams Charania of The Athletic got the scoop.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.”

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It?s been deemed a violation of franchise?s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Shortly afterward, Wojnarowski indicated Udoka could be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The NBA insider also reported that Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla would be seriously considered for a potential interim head coach role, should Udoka indeed be handed a suspension.

No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/Vnn2wWVcKA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Udoka, 45, was set to enter his second season as Boston’s head coach. He led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors last season.