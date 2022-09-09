Isaiah Wynn Reveals Status For Patriots’ Opener Vs. Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The New England Patriots should be fully stocked on the offensive line for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn on Friday said he expects to play against Miami. Wynn has been dealing with a back injury that limited him in practice this week and sidelined him for one day last week.

“It’s been real good,” Wynn said before the Patriots’ final practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University. “‘I’m excited to go out there Sunday.”

Wynn was asked whether he has any doubt about his availability for Week 1.

“I’ve been practicing all week,” he replied. “I’m here.”

The Patriots are expected to field a starting O-line of Trent Brown at left tackle, rookie Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard and Wynn at right tackle, with Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, James Ferentz and Chasen Hines as reserves.

Of that starting five, only Andrews is in the same position he was at the end of last season. Wynn and Brown switched spots beginning in spring minicamp, moving from left to right and vice versa.