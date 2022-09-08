This Player Was New Addition On Second Patriots Injury Report

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots remain relatively healthy ahead of Sunday’s season opener with the Miami Dolphins.

However, there was a new addition to Thursday’s injury report: safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who was limited in practice due to a groin injury. The other three players on the report also were on Wednesday’s list.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday’s Patriots practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No players listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe, groin

WR Jakobi Meyers, knee

WR Ty Montgomery, knee

OT Isaiah Wynn, back

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

It remains to be seen whether Montgomery will play this weekend after missing multiple weeks with a knee injury. But it’s a good sign that he’s returned to practice and participated in various drills and walkthroughs. The same can be said for Meyers and Wynn.