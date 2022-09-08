This Player Was New Addition On Second Patriots Injury Report

Four players were limited on Thursday

by

33 minutes ago

The New England Patriots remain relatively healthy ahead of Sunday’s season opener with the Miami Dolphins.

However, there was a new addition to Thursday’s injury report: safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who was limited in practice due to a groin injury. The other three players on the report also were on Wednesday’s list.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday’s Patriots practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe, groin
WR Jakobi Meyers, knee
WR Ty Montgomery, knee
OT Isaiah Wynn, back

FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed

It remains to be seen whether Montgomery will play this weekend after missing multiple weeks with a knee injury. But it’s a good sign that he’s returned to practice and participated in various drills and walkthroughs. The same can be said for Meyers and Wynn.

New England will kick off in Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How Nick Folk Helped Patriots Solve ‘Major Problem’ For Miami Practices
