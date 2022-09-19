Justin Fields’ Postgame Comments Leaves Bears Fans Distraught

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when you thought the Chicago Bears were starting to take a step forward, Sunday provided a couple of steps back.

The Bears suffered a blowout loss to the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 2. Following a hot start that saw the Bears take a 7-3 lead, Chicago would go on to be outscored 24-3 over the final three quarters. The outcome certainly was disappointing for Bears fans after their Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but perhaps more disappointing were the comments made by quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday night.

“(The loss) hurts more in the locker room than it does for Bears fans,” Fields said, per team provided video. “At the end of the day they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day, I see how much work they’re putting in. So, coming out with a disappointing loss like this, it hurts, but we just got to respond.”

While Fields isn’t necessarily wrong, those comments probably weren’t the best for a player who’s still looking to earn full support as the face of the franchise. Not putting those comments lightly is perhaps the only thing Fields did wrong, but the 23-year-old has completed just 15-of-28 passes in two games this season and has two interceptions to go along with his two touchdown passes. The on-field play has been inconsistent at best, which probably contributes to the fans’ outrage.

Fields and the Bears will look to rebound in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.