Police Investigating Incident Involving Kyler Murray, Raiders Fans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray just wanted to celebrate with some fans after the team’s overtime victory over in Las Vegas on Sunday. Then a fan had to go and ruin it.

According to the Las Vegas Police, an investigation has been opened up regarding an alleged incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium struck Murray in the face with an open hand following the Cardinals’ 29-23 win. Through video posted to Twitter by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, you can see Murray celebrating with fans when a hand comes down on his face from the back of the crowd. The quarterback can also be see attempting to identify the person who struck him.

LVPD officer Larry Hadfield confirmed a battery complaint was made at the stadium but did not name Murray as the reporting person. The allegation was described by Hadfield as “a spectator at the stadium striking a professional football player.”

Murray was celebrating with fans after cornerback Byron Murphy returned a Hunter Renfrow fumble for the game-winning touchdown.

The game was a solid bounce-back effort for Murray and the Cardinals, who suffered an ugly defeat in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old showed off some video game-like moves to send the game to overtime, scoring a total of two touchdowns — finishing with 305 total yards.