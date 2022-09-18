Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Rusher Debuts, Corner Scratched

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Pierre Strong will get his first taste of regular-season NFL action Sunday in the Steel City.

After sitting out the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the fourth-round rookie is active for New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Strong will provide backfield depth behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson with third-down back Ty Montgomery landing on injured reserve this week. It’s unclear whether the speedy South Dakota State product will take on any of Montgomery’s passing-game responsibilities or be limited to special teams duty.

While Strong debuts, another of New England’s 2022 draft picks will watch Sunday’s game from the sideline. Third-round cornerback Marcus Jones is a healthy scratch after playing just four defensive snaps in Week 1.

Replacing Jones on the gameday roster will be second-year pro Shaun Wade, who did not play against Miami. The 6-foot-1 Wade is five inches taller than Jones, which could be an asset against Pittsburgh’s collection of bigger receivers.

Third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings also draws back into the lineup after being a surprise healthy inactive in Week 1.

Safety Adrian Phillips, left tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Raekwon McMillan all are active for New England after being listed as questionable with injuries.