Patriots Injury Report: Five Questionable For Dolphins Opener

The New England Patriots listed five players on their final injury report of Week 1.
The following players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium:
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
WR Ty Montgomery, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Ankle
OT Isaiah Wynn, Back
All five were limited in Friday’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Wade was a new addition to the injury report.
Wynn, the Patriots’ starting right tackle, said Friday he expects to play against Miami. Meyers is the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver, and Montgomery projects to have a substantial role in the passing game following the retirement of longtime third-down back James White. Bledsoe and Wade are reserve defensive backs.
The Dolphins also listed five players as questionable:
RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel
TE Tanner Conner, Knee
DT Raekwon Davis, Knee
S Eric Rowe, Pectoral
LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related — Illness
Miami removed eight players from its injury report Friday, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Chase Edmonds and left tackle Terron Armstead.
Kickoff Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.