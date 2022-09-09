Patriots Injury Report: Five Questionable For Dolphins Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots listed five players on their final injury report of Week 1.

The following players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium:

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

WR Ty Montgomery, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Ankle

OT Isaiah Wynn, Back

All five were limited in Friday’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Wade was a new addition to the injury report.

Wynn, the Patriots’ starting right tackle, said Friday he expects to play against Miami. Meyers is the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver, and Montgomery projects to have a substantial role in the passing game following the retirement of longtime third-down back James White. Bledsoe and Wade are reserve defensive backs.

The Dolphins also listed five players as questionable:

RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel

TE Tanner Conner, Knee

DT Raekwon Davis, Knee

S Eric Rowe, Pectoral

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related — Illness