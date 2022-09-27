Revisiting Brian Hoyer’s Last Patriots Start After Mac Jones Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

With Mac Jones nursing a “pretty severe” ankle sprain, New England Patriots backup Brian Hoyer likely will be thrust into starting duty this week for the first time in two years.

The 36-year-old will hope this start turns out better than his last.

When a positive COVID-19 test sidelined Cam Newton for Week 4 of the 2020 season, Hoyer stepped in to start against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game was a clear mismatch, with the defending Super Bowl champs facing a talent-deficient Patriots team led by a second-string quarterback, at one of the loudest venues in American professional sports. The Patriots, wary of additional COVID exposures, also took the rare step of flying into Kansas City just hours before that game, which was postponed from Sunday to Monday night.

But New England kept pace. Its defense, which had faced Patrick Mahomes three times in the previous two seasons, kept Kansas City’s explosive offense at bay, surrendering just six points in the first 44 minutes of game time. Hoyer’s offense, in turn, staged three productive drives, thanks in large part to a breakout performance from unproven second-year pro Damien Harris (17 carries, 100 yards).

Twice, Hoyer drove the Patriots into the red zone with chances to either tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. But both times, the veteran signal-caller melted down.

On the first, Hoyer took a sack as time expired in the first half, mistakenly believing the Patriots had a timeout remaining.